Short Street Gets Closer to Closing

6 years 5 months 1 week ago Friday, December 23 2011 Dec 23, 2011 Friday, December 23, 2011 5:37:00 AM CST December 23, 2011 in News
By: Jonathan Ketz
COLUMBIA- City Council documents say Short Street scheduled to close down today.

That is due to the demolition of the Regency Hotel. Now that area is going to become a new hotel called The Broadway. It's supposed to be a 114 room, seven story building called The Broadway. The project is supposed to be complete by June of 2013.

It's costing about $17.5 million. Then, there's the new downtown parking structure which will go up right behind the hotel. That's supposed to be a six story, 410 space garage.

There's also a possibility that you could drive through the hotel on Short Street. The project is supposed to cost more than $9 million.

 

