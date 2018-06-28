Shots Fired At A Pizza Delivery Car

AP-MO--Pizza Delivery-Shootin,00581 in custody, 3 sought for shooting at pizza delivery car ST. LOUIS (AP) -- One man is in custody and police are looking for three more for allegedly shooting at a pizza delivery car in north St. Louis. The incident happened about 1 a.m and led to a chase into East St. Louis, Illinois, where the suspects dumped their car. The pizza delivery driver was unhurt. (KMOV-TV) (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-09-14-07 0834CDT