Shots Fired at Police in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - A suspect fired multiple shots at police early Thursday morning in Jefferson City.

Albert Miller, a Jefferson City resident, was arrested and awaiting charges including assault against a police officer, armed criminal action, felon in possession of a firearm, and charges of selling cocaine and having heroin.

Police obtained a search warrant for drugs at Miller's apartment. Police said once they announced their presence, Miller fired shots at the officers. No one was injured or hit by the bullets.

Police then arrested Miller. Once he was in custody, police said they retrieved his gun and also discovered a small amount of heroin and a larger amount of crack cocaine.