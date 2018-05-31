Shots fired at Senior Center, police investigating

COLUMBIA - Columbia police officers are now investigating after they heard several shots fired at the Senior Center at 2:14 a.m. Sunday according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.

Officers pursued a black Kia Forte they saw driving erratically on Range Line Street but terminated the chase at St. Charles Road.

Three vehicles in the parking lot were struck by gunfire. Officers also located five casings in the parking lot.

No one was injured in the incident.

There were no witnesses to the event and there is no suspect information. The investigation is ongoing.