Shots fired call leads deputies to find drugs, drunk child

GRAVOIS MILLS- Morgan County deputies arrested three people Friday after responding to a shots fired call and discovering drugs and an intoxicated child.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said deputies went to Red Hollow Road in Gravois Mill after reports of shots fired. Once there, deputies found a car with three unattended children inside as well as a bag of what they said was marijuana.

Deputies said when they asked the children to leave the car, one child, age 9, was visibly drunk. The child was taken to a hospital, where doctors confirmed they had a .093 blood alcohol content.

In addition to marijuana, deputies also seized meth, prescription pills, a sawed off shotgun and three pistols.

Brian Plemmons, age 26 and from Versailles, was arrested and charged for possession of drugs and endangering the welfare of a child. Allison Williams, age 24 from Gravois Mills, was charged for possession of drugs and defaced guns and unlawful use of a weapon. Robert Yount, age 30 from Gravois Mills, was charged for possession of drugs and unlawful possession of weapons.

Those arrested denied hearing gunshots.