Shots fired in Columbia near Sylvan Lane

COLUMBIA - A suspect armed with a handgun shot at a residence in the 1500 block of Sylvan Lane around midnight Monday, police said. Multiple rounds hit the residence.

Columbia Police officers responded to the area of Whitegate Drive and Sylvan Lane in reference to shots heard at 12:53 a.m. Monday morning.

There were no reported injuries.

The amount of property damage is unknown.





