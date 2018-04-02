Shots Fired in Columbia Neighborhood

COLUMBIA - Police responded to a shots fired call in Columbia very early Friday morning.

According to a press release from the Columbia Police Department, witnesses heard several gunshots around the residential area of Chantilly Court and White Oak Lane. After a pause, more gunshots were heard. Police responded to the scene around 12:03 a.m. Friday morning.

Officers found ten shell casings at the scene. There have been no reports of bullets hitting victims, houses or cars.

There is no suspect information at this time. Some witnesses saw a white sport utility vehicle leaving the area quickly.