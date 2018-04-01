Shots fired in south Columbia

COLUMBIA — This morning officers confirmed a report of shots fired in the area of Arlene Drive and Gillespie Bridge Road.

Yesterday evening, officers arrived on Arlene Drive and found a car and house that had been shot at. Officers said witnesses described seeing a black male in his late teens to early 20's wearing dark clothing running from the area.

At this time there are no reports of injuries and no arrests have been made.