Shots fired incident in Howard County ends in arrest

HOWARD COUNTY - Authorities arrested a man in connection with a shots fired incident.

A physical altercation occurred Saturday morning, at a residence on Route JJ in Howard County that escalated into gunfire. Police were called and arrived on scene, arresting Anthony W. Adams without incident, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Adams is charged with felony assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Adams was taken to the Howard County Jail. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

The patrol said the victim was transported to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.