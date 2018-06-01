Shots Fired into Home Kills Woman in St. Louis County

CLAYTON, Mo. - A St. Louis County woman is dead after shots were fired into her home.

The shooting happened just before midnight Tuesday in north St. Louis County. Police on Wednesday identified the victim as 22-year-old Patricia Singleton. Other people were also in the house but there were no other reported injuries.

Police spokesman Randy Vaughn says shots were fired into the home, apparently from the driveway area. The motive was unclear, and no suspects are in custody.