Shots Fired Near Lakewood Apartments

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department responded to a caller who reported three to four gun shots and a possible victim that was shot in the leg around 5 p.m. Friday at 206 Old Highway 63 N., Lakewood Apartments. The caller also said the people involved left in a car.

Police said that when officers arrived on the scene, they did not find anyone involved in the shooting or any victim. Although, they did find evidence of a disturbance.

This report is still under investigation. If anyone has information about this incident, they are urged to call the Columbia Police Department at 573-442-6131 or Crime Stoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.