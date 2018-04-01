Shots Fired Near Park In Columbia Neighborhood

COLUMBIA - Police responded to a call at the intersection of Cook and Donnelly. They say at least three or four men got out of their vehicle and opened fire on another vehicle only yards from a public park in a Columbia residential neighborhood on Tuesday.

Columbia Police Lt. Shelley Jones says a group of men driving a SUV got out of the vehicle and began firing at another group of men in a "large silver vehicle."

Police aren't aware of any injuries in the incident, but Jones says investigators have found 14 shell casings at the scene, which is a few blocks north of Worley Street.

One witness said she was playing with a young child at a nearby basketball court, perhaps 20 yards from the street, when she saw the incident.