Shots Fired Near Sinclair Road, Cascades Drive in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Boone County Sheriff deputies and Columbia Police officers responded to a shots fired call just after 4 a.m. Saturday.
Law enforcement found 13 shell casings near Sinclair Road and Cascades Drive during the investigation. The Sheriff's department said they will look for fingerprints on the casings to identify possible suspects.
The department also said there were no injuries.
If you have any information about this incident, call the Boone County tips line at 573-875-TIPS.
