Shots fired on Carpenter Drive Wednesday evening

COLUMBIA - On Wednesday evening, Columbia Police Officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Carpenter Drive in reference to gunshots heard.

According to an email from Bryana Larimer of the Columbia Police Department, police officers heard more gun shots in the area while on-scene investigating.

Officers were then able to identify an occupied residence where the gunfire was coming from and made contact with the occupants.

While searching the residence, officers located a shotgun near the backdoor of the home and found spent shell casings in the backyard.

No property damage or injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire.

One person was issued a Municipal summons as a result of the incident.