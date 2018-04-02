Shots fired Wednesday morning on Paris Road

COLUMBIA - Police responded to a report of shots fired Wednesday morning from Midwest Petroleum on Paris Road.

A caller described a black SUV and a silver SUV exchanging gunfire in the parking lot.

Police found multiple shell casings outside the gas station, but there was no property damage or injuries as a result of the shots fired.

There have been no arrests.

The Columbia Police Department asked anyone with information to contact it or Crimestoppers at (573)875-TIPS to remain anonymous.