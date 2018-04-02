Shots ring out at Canada's Parliament, soldier killed

3 years 5 months 1 week ago Wednesday, October 22 2014 Oct 22, 2014 Wednesday, October 22, 2014 11:34:00 AM CDT October 22, 2014 in News
By: The Associated Press

OTTAWA (AP) - A Canadian soldier standing guard at a war memorial in the country's capital was shot to death Wednesday, and gunfire then erupted inside Parliament, authorities said. One gunman was killed, and police said they were searching for as many as two others.

People fled Parliament by scrambling down scaffolding erected for renovations, while others took cover inside as police with rifles and body armor took up positions outside and blocked the normally bustling streets around the building.

Witnesses said the soldier was gunned down by a man dressed all in black with a scarf over his face. They said the gunman then entered Parliament, where dozens of shots rang out.

Ottawa police spokesman Chuck Benoit said two or three gunmen were believed to be involved in the attack. Gilles Michaud, assistant commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, called it a "dynamic, unfolding situation."

Ottawa Hospital said it received two patients, both listed in stable condition, in addition to the soldier.

The attack came two days after a recent convert to Islam killed one Canadian soldier and injured another in a hit-and-run before being shot to death by police. The killer had been on the radar of federal investigators, who feared he had jihadist ambitions and seized his passport when he tried to travel to Turkey.

Canada had raised its domestic terror threat level from low to medium Tuesday because of "an increase in general chatter from radical Islamist organizations," said Jean-Christophe de Le Rue, a spokesman for the public safety minister.

On Wednesday, Tony Zobl, 35, said he witnessed the soldier being gunned down from his fourth-floor window directly above the National War Memorial, a 70-foot, arched granite cenotaph, or tomb, with bronze sculptures commemorating World War I.

"I looked out the window and saw a shooter, a man dressed all in black with a kerchief over his nose and mouth and something over his head as well, holding a rifle and shooting an honor guard in front of the cenotaph point-blank, twice," Zobl told the Canadian Press news agency.

"The honor guard dropped to the ground, and the shooter kind of raised his arms in triumph holding the rifle."

Zobl said the gunman then ran up the street toward Parliament Hill.

Cabinet minister Tony Clement tweeted that at least 30 shots were heard inside Parliament, where Conservative and Liberal MPs were holding their weekly caucus meetings.

"I'm safe locked in a office awaiting security," Kyle Seeback, another member of Parliament, tweeted.

The top spokesman for Prime Minister Stephen Harper said Harper was safe and had left Parliament Hill. The U.S. Embassy in Ottawa was locked down as a precaution.

Officials also canceled two events in Toronto honoring Pakistani teenager and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, including one in which she was supposed to receive honorary Canadian citizenship. The teenager was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman in 2012 for calling for schooling for girls.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police warned people in downtown Ottawa to stay away from windows and rooftops.

Scott Walsh, 21, a construction worker working in a manhole right in front of Parliament Hill, said he heard shots go off at the War Memorial.

"We're in construction and we're used to loud bangs. When people started screaming and running, that's when I clued, and I saw this guy running" with a gun, he said. "It was intense. I didn't think it was real. "

He said the gunman had long black hair with a scarf covering the bottom half of his face.

[Editor's note: This story has been edited to reflect the most recent information.]

More News

Grid
List

Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
COLUMBIA - A new proposal released by the U.S. Department of State Friday pushes for tighter screening of would-be visitors... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:28:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 4:32:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 23°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
6am 23°
7am 23°
8am 25°
9am 29°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

5:00a
KOMU 8 News Today
6:00a
KOMU 8 News Today
7:00a
Today
5:30a
Paid Program
6:00a
Page Six TV
6:30a
Cops

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
The Voice
9:01p
Good Girls
7:00p
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
8:00p
Penn & Teller: April Fool Us Day
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Seinfeld