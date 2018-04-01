Show Dogs Killed In St. Charles County Fire

Seven show dogs are dead after a fire early today in rural St. Charles County. Augusta Fire Chief Bob Strickoff says the blaze may have been caused by an electrical problem. It was reported around 5 a-m. The dogs were housed in a mobile home that had been converted into a kennel. The dogs' owner is a member of the Collie Club of America.