Show Me Fair Safety

KOMU went to the state fair, to see how Missouri tries to prevent accidents.

"If you were on the ride and reached over while you were on the ride and grabbed the handrail it would bite you and that's where the little girl was, she reached over and grabbed the handrail," said Larry Watson Missouri Fire Marshals office.

Watson's job is to tour the state spot checking on fair operators trying to prevent accidents.

"We found those flashers underneath were shorted to," Watson said.

Watson says the electric shock of a nine year old at the Montgomery County Fair was a freak accident.

From fair operators to third party inspectors to state inspectors, the rides are checked multiple times.

The operators and inspectors spend long days in the sun to make sure the rides are safe.

"Have to make sure the lapbar fits in place and won't lift up," said State Amusement Ride Safety Inspector Wendy Eiss.

Along with that there's 400 pins, that need to be checked on one ride alone, they need to be checked to make sure these beams stay together.

"If it's too little it will fall out, it will fall out," said Ride Operater Joe "Shakey" Maddux.

Workers and inspectors bring a careful mindset to the fair knowing that if something goes wrong they could lose their livelihood.

The Missouri State Fair starts Thursday and runs through the August 19.