"Show Me" For A Good Cause

14 events in two days. Beau Claridge spent five months preparing for his chance to show off in the Show Me State Games.

"I was nervous, but not too nervous, I kind of like the competition," said Beau.

Lots of competition, the former high football star set a goal to medal in all 14 events, but Beau wasn't doing it all for himself.

"If there was an epiphany it was when I first started working with Special Olympics athletes, and I wanted to see what I could do to try and raise some money for them," said Beau.

"He put it together, he just wanted to raise awareness for special Olympics and this was his way of doing it," said Cash Claridge, Beau's older brother.

Claridge wanted to raise $25,000 for the Jefferson City's Special Olympics, but there's a catch. His performance determines how much money he raises.

"I started my training in January and I remember running seven or eight miles in sleet and minus eight degree temperatures," said Beau.

But his road to success, hit a speed bump. While walking his dog, a car hit Claridge just five weeks before the games.

"There for a while I was worried he wasn't going to be able to compete, there for awhile I remember going down there and having to put his shirt on him for a couple days in a row and help him just move around, so that was the hardest thing," said Jake Claridge, Beau's youngest brother.

"I was very worried, I honestly didn't think he'd be able to compete at all," said Beth Clardige, Beau's mother.

"It was very hard because it so close to the event and i had a lot of family members telling me not to even enter, but there was too much riding on it," said Beau.

Claridge carried on and accomplished what he set out to do, removing a few events and adding new ones.

Despite never participating in the hammer, Beau admitted, "Oh the hammer, yeah that was interesting, it was fun but it wasn't my favorite part of the weekend. His favorite part, knowing all of his sweat is going to a special cause.

"The joy, I want to say there the most beautiful people I've ever met because there so pure and they do everything. I don't know how to explain it, but anyone who has ever worked with them before will understand," said Beau.

Beau is going to compete again in next year's games, and he's still trying to reach his goal of raising $25,000 dollars.