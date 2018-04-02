Show-Me Heroes Helps Local Veterans Find Jobs

6 years 10 months 1 week ago Monday, May 23 2011 May 23, 2011 Monday, May 23, 2011 7:59:00 PM CDT May 23, 2011 in Home
By: Tayler Overschmidt
loading

COLUMBIA - The unemployment rate for Missouri is more than nine percent, and the state government is working to help one group find jobs faster. The Show-Me Heroes program is meant to work with veterans' career centers to connect businesses and unemployed veterans.

Through the Show-Me Heroes program, businesses can take a pledge to hire veterans. After taking the pledge, the businesses' names and locations are put on the website.

"The job search can be a daunting process, so we hope to facilitate that connection between job-seeker and open job a little bit," Show-Me Heroes director Alan Rohlfing said. "We hope to help job-seekers improve their skills, and we hope to educate the employers on what veterans can bring to the table."

Robert Smith, an unemployed veteran, said his biggest challenges include trouble finding a job in his area and a competitive job market.

"My biggest challenge, I think, is probably just being able to get to a job site and then being able to get an interview, because it's so many people applying, that you just have to keep calling, keep calling, and just stay at it," Smith said.

Unemployed veterans can use this information to find employers and other resources. The program, which started in January 2010, recently passed 1,300 participating businesses.

More than 250 businesses in the central Missouri region have made the pledge to hire veterans so far. Rohlfing said about 260 veterans have found jobs with the help of Show-Me Heroes around the state since it started.

"Our job seeking veterans range from the seasoned National Guardsmen, who's returning from an overseas deployment, to that 22-year-old marine who's just separating from active service," Rohlfing said. "While some have years and years of prior civilian work experience, others don't have any, and the full range in between."

He said the number of hired veterans could be higher but the only way to know for sure is when a business reports the veteran-hire themselves. The program is non-binding and businesses don't have to have open positions to make the pledge.

MBS Textbook Exchange in Columbia hired ten veterans through the program. Jerome Rader, a representative for the company, said the process of pledging and reporting hires is not difficult. He said veterans often have skills that make them good employees.

"I think it's the right thing to do," Jerome Rader, a spokesperson for MBS, said. "They've provided service to the country, no matter what branch that they may have been in service for, the skill set, the abilities that they've gained while in service is just another positive attribute when you're looking at employment opportunities."

Rohlfing says it's difficult to judge the effectiveness of the program just by looking at the numbers, since the pledges don't require specific action from the businesses. He said the program is effective just because it's raising awareness for businesses and unemployed veterans around the state.

"I would love to see all employers hire veterans for their open jobs, but I also recognize that employers need the most qualified candidates for their job openings," he said. "We're trying to take a two-pronged approach. One is to educate the employers on what veterans can bring to their workforce. The other side of that coin, though, is to educate the job seeker."

The Show-Me Heroes program works with veterans' representatives at the Missouri Career Centers around the state. The career centers have been around for years to help veterans with resumes and job searches.

Veterans' program coordinator, Shams Chughtai says the career centers around the state work with several thousand veterans a month.

"The way I measure success is we are helping that veteran who did not have the opportunity before, who now has an opportunity to provide for their families because he has a job," Chughtai said.

Chughtai said veterans need help with translating military training to civilian skills. He said the career centers work with the veterans to help train them for jobs in the office.

"If I had a magic wand to make changes, what I would like to do is see more training opportunities for these veterans," he said. "Because a lot of these veterans, when they come back, they have the skills, but they might not necessarily have the specific training, and I think if we could provide them more training in those civilian sectors, that would help them transition a little better."

Rohlfing said they recently re-launched their website to focus more on helping veterans find employers. He said the Show-Me Heroes program raises awareness for businesses about the importance of hiring veterans and it raises awareness for unemployed veterans about job opportunities.

For more information about the program and the businesses that have pledged in central Missouri go to http://www.showmeheroes.mo.gov/default.aspx

 

More News

Grid
List

Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
COLUMBIA - A new proposal released by the U.S. Department of State Friday pushes for tighter screening of would-be visitors... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:28:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 4:32:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 25°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
2am 25°
3am 26°
4am 26°
5am 26°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

1:00a
Meet the Press
2:00a
Paid Program
2:30a
Paid Program
1:30a
Paid Program
2:00a
Paid Program
2:30a
Paid Program

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
The Voice
9:01p
Good Girls
7:00p
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
8:00p
Penn & Teller: April Fool Us Day
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Seinfeld