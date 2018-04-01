Show-Me State Games Begin

COLUMBIA - Youth football kicked off the 29th annual Show-Me State Games today.

The first game began at 2 p.m. at Cosmo Park. A total of 30 teams are signed up for football games this weekend. Other sports on this year's roster include basketball, lacrosse, and soccer.

More than 6,000 athletes from around Missouri are expected to attend this weekend's games, with more expected the last two weekends in July.

Event organizers said they historically held only the Missouri State Senior Games on this weekend, but a lack of space forced them to hold the State Games over three weekends, including this weekend. About 27,000 total people are expected to attend the three weekends' events. Organizers say 40 different sports are planned throughout the summer.

Officials said the Show-Me State Games allow all Missourians to be active and play. On-site registration is available for anyone who wishes to take part in this weekend's events.