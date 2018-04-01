Show Me State Games begin Friday

COLUMBIA - The Show Me State Games begin Friday night in Columbia at the Mizzou Arena.

Before the games begin, the torch will make an appearance at the state capitol Friday at noon.

Runners will bring the torch through downtown Jefferson City for about a mile before ending on the southern steps of the Capitol building.

From there, the torch will be taken to Columbia. Runners will then take the torch through town and end at the Mizzou Arena for the opening ceremony at 7 p.m.

These torch runs have been held across the state since April in hopes of generating excitement for the games.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the games' founding in 1985 by the Governor's Council on Physical Fitness and Health. Since then, the Show Me games have grown to become the largest state games in the nation. Missourians have more than 40 sporting events to choose from.

Several MU athletes will be at the opening ceremony in support of the games, including football players Evan Boehm and Kentrell Brothers, softball player Taylor Gadbois, wrestler J'Den Cox, and women's basketball player Morgan Eye.