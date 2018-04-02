Show Me STATE GAMES Boost Local Business

The Show Me STATE GAMES wrapped up a weekend of action mid-Missouri.

The games bring in thousands of athletes from forty different sports, but it also brings in a lot of business.

Owners from several businesses in Columbia's District said they were slammed all weekend long.

Kurt Mirtsching of Shakespeare's Pizza said his business is lucky to always get many townies, but the Show Me STATE GAMES bring in people statewide.

"The Show Me STATE GAMES Committee puts together a great show and a lot of people come to town and really enjoy it, which is the main thing. But a nice side effect is that a lot of restaurants and hotels have a boom weekend," said Mirtsching.

Mirtching said this weekend is the closest thing to a football weekend that Columbia sees.