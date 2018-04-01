Show-Me state offers new way to plan couple getaway

COLUMBIA - It does not have to be the summer travel season to get away.

The Missouri Division of Tourism, along with H&L Partners, recently launched a fall microsite aimed at enticing couples to travel to the state during this time of year. The website showcases Missouri's fall happenings, which include festivals, outdoor adventures, lodging and food options.

Approximately 72 percent of Missouri’s fall travelers are couples looking for romantic weekend getaways, according to a new study by MRI 2015 Doublebase.

The website is launching the “It’s Your Show” campaign, which features user-generated content created by real groups of travelers throughout the state.

The fall microsite hosts both videos and imagery created for the campaign to provide users with a well-rounded look at fall travel in the state.