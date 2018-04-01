Showing Of "Not In Our Town"

The Columbia Human Rights Commission, in collaboration with The Columbia Missourian, The Muslim Student Organization and The Jewish Student Organization will present the showing at Hillel, which is on 1107 University Ave. Included will be refreshments, citizen dialogue, and free "Not In Our Town" buttons.

"Not In Our Town- When Hate Happens Here" offers powerful stories of communities around the country working together to fight intolerance. They show that hate can happen anywhere, but that people everywhere can stand up and respond.

Dr. Bernice Powell Jackson in the Civil Rights Journal said, "'Not In Our Town' is one way to get every community to talk about what racism means and the responsibility that all people of good will have to fight it wherever and whenever we confront it."

This event is part of an on-going documentary and dialogue series sponsored by the Columbia Human Rights Commission. Since a hate group came to Columbia earlier this year, gatherings for local showings of "Not In Our Town" have brought citizens from diverse backgrounds together to confront intolerance in our community. Adults and teens are invited to see the film, be inspired to work towards change, and add your voice to say, "No Hate in Our Town!"

If you would like more information about the showing and how to help keep hate out of our town, you can contact Nanette Ward at the Human Rights Commission at 573-874-7488. Her e-mail is HRC@GoColumbiaMO.com.