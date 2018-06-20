Showing Solidarity And Support

Hundreds showed up decked out in red, white and blue to send a message of solidarity and support to those who put themselves in harm's way. And on a Sunday at the capitol, there was more than just slogans on a sticker.

"When it says 'God Bless America' and 'Proud to be an American' and 'United We Stand,' I believe in that," said Joyce Johnson, a troop supporter.

They arrived on the capitol's south lawn, fans in hand, and humility in their hearts.

"We are so blessed, and all the freedoms that we have...we are here for them, just as they have been there for us," Johnson said.

Her grandson's top hat hides a mind with wisdom beyond its years.

"You actually just support all the families and loved ones you've lost in Iraq or Vietnam and everywhere," said Hunter Flora, Johnson's grandson who has future plans of possibly donning the brown and green to protect the red, white and blue. "You're actually a big impact on the world."

Members of the U.S. Army also attended the event.

"Today's about supporting our troops, those that have deployed," Sgt. Keith Loethen said.

Whether in camo or caps, all wore their hearts on their sleeves.

"There is no other country in the world as good and as blessed as we are," Johnson said. "Support your troops, I believe in it so much."

Organizers also had a hot air balloon on hand for a post sunset balloon glow. Although weather was warm, people found ways to stay cool out there.