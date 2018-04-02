Shutdown Leads to Extended Hours for Processing of Jobless Claims
JEFFERSON CITY - The federal government shutdown is prompting the Division of Employment Security (DES) to extending the hours of operation for its Regional Claims Centers, starting next week.
The centers will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. in order to accommodate the increased workload in unemployment claims.
The Regional Claims Centers will also be open on Columbus Day, Oct. 14, to take calls and process claims.
Claimants may experience longer wait time due to the increased workload.
In most instances, individuals can file for unemployment insurance online at http://labor.mo.gov/DES/Claims/. However, federal employees must call a Regional Claims Center to file their initial claim:
Jefferson City - 573-751-9040
Kansas City - 816-889-3101
St. Louis - 314-340-4950
Springfield - 417-895-6851
Outside Local Calling Area - 800-320-2519
