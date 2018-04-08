Shuttered Group Homes May Become Homeless Shelters

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - At least two Joplin-area group homes run by an organization that lost its state license to run the facilities after a deadly fire might become homeless shelters. Joplin River of Life Ministries operated four group homes for the mentally ill in southwest Missouri until a fire at the Anderson Guest House on November 27 killed eleven people. The state revoked the group's license to operate the facilities and all of them were shut down last month. The organization also ran two facilities in Duquesne and one in Carl Junction. A spokesman said the two homes in Duquesne might become shelters. A state official said she's not aware of any state agency that regulates homeless shelters.