Sickle Cell Network Want to Improve Adult Care

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Health care professionals and researchers in Missouri, Kansas and other states are working to help adults with sickle cell disease. A group called the Sickle Cell Adult Provider Network is developing a set of best practices for doctors and nurses to follow when treating adult sickle cell patients. Sickle cell specialist Dr. Kathryn Hassell of Denver formed the network. She says the first phase of the practices will be available in the next few months. Hassell says current practices keep children with sickle cell healthier into adulthood, and it's time to do that for adults. The number of people in the U.S. with sickle cell has risen about 42 percent in recent years. It now totals about 100,000 people. Sickle cell mainly affects blacks, but also a growing number of Hispanics.