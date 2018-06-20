Sickle Cell Tests

Missouri reserve linebacker Aaron O'Neal died after collapsing on the practice field last July. The official cause of death was viral meningitis, but some medical experts suspected sickle cell trait was a contributing factor. NCAA guidelines list the hereditary condition found in about 10% of U.S. African Americans as a "benign condition." NCAA members are asked only to consider voluntary testing. Members of the National Athletic Trainers' Association will hold a summit early next year to explore the link between sickle cell trait and risk to athletes. If a consensus emerges at the meeting, the NCAA could amend its Sports Medicine Handbook.