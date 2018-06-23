Sidewalk Closures and Weather Delays Interfere with Construction

COLUMBIA - Pedestrians need to be on the lookout for sidewalk closures on Broadway throughout the month of May starting Wednesday.

Construction on the face of the building where Maude V is located is set to begin Wednesday, April 30 at 7 a.m. Sidewalks will be partially closed in the surrounding area.

A five-foot wide section of the sidewalk will remain accessible during construction. Pedestrians are encouraged to exercise extreme caution when in the area and use alternative routes to get downtown.

The construction work for this storefront is predicted to be complete by Friday, May 23 at 5 p.m.



Along with sidewalk closures downtown, sewer manhole repairs are constantly being delayed because of weather.

The construction work was set to begin Tuesday, April 29 at 8 a.m. Columbia Public Works has since pushed work back to Wednesday, April 30. If questionable weather continues Wednesday, it will be pushed back even further until Thursday, May 1.

The work will be in the alley between North Sixth Street and North Seventh Street. The East end of the alley will be closed to traffic while parking lots on the west end of the alley will still be accessible from North Sixth Street. Work is set to be completed at 3 p.m. the same day it begins, assuming it starts on time.