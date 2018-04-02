Sidewalk Sale increases foot traffic in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA - The District’s annual Dog Days Sidewalk Sale is back for another year. It began on July 27 and is continuing until July 30.

Customers can walk from shop to shop, as many stores have products set up under tents along the sidewalk down and around Broadway St. in downtown Columbia.

Many different stores, such as The Alpine Shop, Buchroeders, Gilk's, participated in the sidewalk sale.

Multiple restaurants and coffee shops also offered discouts during the sidewalk sale.

The sidewalk sale promotes and supports many things in downtown Columbia.

“It gets people excited to be involved in The District of downtown,” said Emmy Glastetter, an Assistant Manager at the Alpine Shop.

Both Glastetter and Korrie Moscato-Hansen, the marketing coordinators for Buchroeders, believe the tents outside of shops help to get more people into the stores.

“Having the tent outside and being able to communicate with people help bring potential customers into the store where they may have never come on their own,” Moscato-Hansen said.

“It’s more of an interactive thing. It just gets people excited to be down here,” Glastetter said.

Moscato-Hansen also said that the increased foot traffic brings up their sales.

She sees this as a a prime opportunity to promote businesses.

“We try to run our promotions in conjunction with the Dog Days sale just because The District is promoting it and letting people know about it. And we promote it on top of that as well,” Moscato-Hansen said.

Another objective of the Dog Days Sidewalk sale is to bring together the community of The District of downtown Columbia.

“I really think it helps create a sense of community that people come downtown to just see what's going on,” Moscato-Hansen said.

This sense of community brings people together, but also brings the stores together, according to Glastetter.

“The downtown businesses try and do a lot to support each other,” Glastetter said.

With stores working together to advertise and promote this event, Glastetter believes it helps to diversify the customer base.

“It's not going to speak to just one market. It's going to speak to anybody that is part of the Columbia community,” Glastetter said.

Overall the sale serves to benefit The District by bringing more people to downtown and promoting local businesses.