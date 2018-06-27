Sierra Club faces challenges with plastic bag ban ordinance

3 years 4 months 1 week ago Sunday, February 15 2015 Feb 15, 2015 Sunday, February 15, 2015 2:15:00 PM CST February 15, 2015 in News
By: Nick Hehemann, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Carolyn Amparan has been passionate about environment-friendly policies for quite a while, but was never extremely active until a few years ago.

"Before that, I was kind of what you would call an email activist," Amparan said. 

Now, as the chair for the Osage Group of the Missouri Sierra Club, she is leading the push for an ordinance set to reach the city council that would ban single-use plastic bags from grocery stores in Columbia. 

Amparan said changes are needed to eliminate what she calls the waste of resources that can be harmful for the environment.

But, she said raising awareness isn't always easy. 

"Of course, there are a lot of people that are opposed to it, people who are set in their ways," Amparan said. "They're used to the plastic bags."

Some residents are also opposed to the ten cent cost associated with the ordinance that stores would be able to charge customers for having to buy paper bags. 

"It's just an extra ten cents," said Rickey Christian, a Columbia resident. "You go to a store, you buy food and pay an extra ten cents. It's just inconvenient."

But, Amparan said the purpose of the fee is to encourage customers to reuse bags.  

"You don't want to just drive people from using plastic to paper," she said. "The goal is to get people to understand that the best choice for sustainable living is a reusable bag."

One resident said the unfamiliar policies tend to make people hesitate to support them. 

"People have a fear of change and feel sometimes that that will impose on their freedom," Eric Pherigo, a Columbia resident for the last seven years, said.

Although it's a new concept for Columbia, the plastic bag ban has already passed in several cities around the United States. 

Even in the Midwest, ordinances similar to the one in Columbia have already passed in Chicago, Evanston, Illinois and Marshall County, Iowa, in the past six years. 

California issued the nation's first statewide ban late in 2014.

Amparan said while Missouri is rarely considered a leader in environment-friendly policies, Columbia is different. 

"Columbia has curbside recycling, bike paths and all those great walking trails," Amparan said. "Columbia is a more environmentally-friendly city than perhaps some of the rest of Missouri."

This is in part why Pherigo said the passing of the ordinance wouldn't surprise him.

"All this stuff like the bags, it's all doable," he said. "I think once people can make that change, they will be more supportive of it."

On February 8, Amparan and other Sierra Club members stood outside the Missouri River Relief's Wild and Scenic Film Festival at the Blue Note to encourage people to sign a petition for the ordinance.

Amparan wore an outfit composed of 500 plastic bags to show the number that an average shopper goes through in a year. 

The Columbia City Council is scheduled to have its first reading on the ordinance on Monday. 

Unless the ordinance is tabled, a vote will likely take place in the beginning of March.

More News

Grid
List

Jefferson City Public Schools officials work to improve safety
Jefferson City Public Schools officials work to improve safety
JEFFERSON CITY – The JCPS Security Committee met Tuesday to present policy revisions and talk about new ideas to keep... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 9:56:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Two charged in Fulton High School burglary
Two charged in Fulton High School burglary
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department charged two men Tuesday for breaking into Fulton High School last Friday. Zachary... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 9:41:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

United Way of Central Missouri hosts Power of the Purse fundraiser
United Way of Central Missouri hosts Power of the Purse fundraiser
JEFFERSON CITY – More than 300 women supported the United Way of Central Missouri’s “Power of the Purse” auction today.... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 7:49:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Boone County looks to update voting system
Boone County looks to update voting system
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Election Advisory Board and county clerk are looking into purchasing new voting machines. Representatives... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 7:43:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Future of Cole County EMS in question after chief's resignation
Future of Cole County EMS in question after chief's resignation
COLE COUNTY – Cole County EMS Chief, Jerry Johnston, turned in his letter of resignation Monday. He said his last... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 6:52:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Judge cites substantial progress in Ferguson reforms
Judge cites substantial progress in Ferguson reforms
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The federal judge overseeing a reform agreement between Ferguson, Missouri, and the U.S. Department of Justice... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 6:33:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Two Moberly high school grads head to nationals for roofing paint invention
Two Moberly high school grads head to nationals for roofing paint invention
MOBERLY - Two teens from the Moberly Area Technical Center (MATC) are showing off their inventive chops at a national... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 4:54:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Weatherization program offers free home improvement
Weatherization program offers free home improvement
COLUMBIA - Central Missouri Community Action's Low-Income Weatherization Program works with families to make their home more energy efficient and... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 4:45:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Missouri lawmakers spent $110,000 related to Greitens probe
Missouri lawmakers spent $110,000 related to Greitens probe
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers spent almost $110,000 during a special session and investigation into allegations against former Gov.... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 4:34:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Logboat Brewing Co. wins lawsuit over trademark
Logboat Brewing Co. wins lawsuit over trademark
COLUMBIA (AP) - A judge has ruled in favor of a Missouri-based brewery in a lawsuit alleging the company copied... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 3:54:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Psychologist says Nichols' history might be connected to Moberly murder
Psychologist says Nichols' history might be connected to Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE – A forensic psychologist testified on behalf of Jeffrey Nichols Tuesday in the sentencing phase of his murder trial.... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 3:16:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Video, photos: Heavy rainfall causes severe flash flooding
Video, photos: Heavy rainfall causes severe flash flooding
COLUMBIA - Torrential rainfall has caused flash flooding throughout mid-Missouri Tuesday. Water has covered multiple roadways in Columbia, causing... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 2:26:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in Weather

Hawley campaign paid to screen Mizzou emails before release
Hawley campaign paid to screen Mizzou emails before release
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley's campaign paid lawyers tens of thousands of dollars to review... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 1:57:37 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Missouri water ride shut down after rider flung from tube
Missouri water ride shut down after rider flung from tube
EUREKA (AP) — A water ride at Six Flags in suburban St. Louis has been closed after a woman said... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 1:06:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Charges filed against suspect from Columbia manhunt
Charges filed against suspect from Columbia manhunt
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges Friday against the man police spent hours looking for in the Sylvan Lane area on... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 12:18:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Study: State should restore programs for vulnerable Missourians
Study: State should restore programs for vulnerable Missourians
COLUMBIA - A budget analysis group said a much larger than expected state general revenue for the 2019 budget could... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 11:58:00 AM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Missing teenager found in Camden County
UPDATE: Missing teenager found in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY - Authorities found a missing teenager Tuesday afternoon. The Camden County Sheriff's Office located 14-year-old Rachel Deaton... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 11:54:00 AM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Fulton police search for suspects in high school burglary
Fulton police search for suspects in high school burglary
FULTON - Fulton police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in a school burglary. Police say... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 11:26:00 AM CDT June 26, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 71°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
12am 73°
1am 73°
2am 71°
3am 71°