Sierra Michaelis leads No. 22 Mizzou Women's Basketball to 60-46 win over Ole Miss

COLUMBIA - Junior guard Sierra Michaelis led the No. 22 Tigers (18-4, 5-4) to its 60-46 win over Ole Miss (10-11, 2-6) Sunday. Michaelis scored 20 and added a season-high eight rebounds.

Both teams struggled scoring in the first half, with only seven combined points in the second quarter. Freshman forward Cierra Porter finished the half with seven rebounds but the Rebels held the lead at the break 19-18.

Michaelis came out firing in the second half with four shots from behind the arc to kick start Mizzou's offense. The Tigers shot 61 percent in the second half and outscored the Rebels 42-27 in the last 20 minutes.

Freshman guard Sophie Cunningham recorded her second career double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Porter finished with a career-high 11 rebounds.

The Tigers shot a total 48 percent from the field and held the Rebels to 24 percent. Mizzou is now 5-0 vs. Ole Miss in SEC competition.

The Tigers improve to 18-4 on the season with a 5-4 SEC record. Mizzou tips off against Georgia on Thursday at 7 p.m. CT at Mizzou Arena.