Sign Law Still Work in Progress

Those aesthetics are the key for downtown planners. Businesses are working with the city to create a law for new signs.

"We wanted to make this very, very easy for businesses," explained Carrie Gartner of the Special Business District. "Our goal is to grandfather every current sign. We don't want to have people spending money on a new sign."

Although some business owners said the new law could be restrictive, they understand it will help make downtown more attractive.

"We really like our new look with the canvas awning," added Klenke. "We're happy with the way it looks on our building, and I think it gives us an overall dressier look."

A look Klenke hopes will draw more customers. The business committee meets with the Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission Thursday to try to finish the new sign law.