Signal Detected by Chinese Ship Possibly From Aircraft Black Box

By: The Associated Press

PERTH, Australia (AP) - The Australian-led joint agency coordinating the search for the missing Malaysian jetliner says electronic pulse signals reportedly detected by a Chinese ship in the southern Indian Ocean are consistent with those of an aircraft's "black box."

However, Australian Air Chief Marshal Angus Houston says the agency cannot verify any connection between the signals reported by China and Malaysia Airlines Flight 370.

China's Xinhua News Agency reported today that a black box detector deployed by a Chinese ship picked up a signal at 37.5 kilohertz, the same frequency emitted by flight data recorders.

Xinhua also said a Chinese search plane spotted numerous white floating objects some 50 miles away.

Houston says the joint agency also has no confirmation the floating objects are related to the missing aircraft.