Sikeston Man To Serve Time in Federal Prison for Bank Robbery

SPRINGFIELD - A southeast Missouri man has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for robbing a bank.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Missouri says in a release that 52-year-old Larry Gene Enloe of Sikeston was sentenced Wednesday to five years and three months without parole.

He pleaded guilty in September to bank robbery, admitting that he stole about $2,300 from a bank in Lebanon in August 2012.