Sikeston officers investigate suspected murder-suicide

By: The Associated Press

SIKESTON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in southeast Missouri are investigating a possible murder-suicide.

The Southeast Missourian (bit.ly/1QlK5Y5) reports that officers cordoned off an area early Tuesday in the community of Sikeston. A spokesman with the Department of Public Safety says the area is the scene of a suspected murder-suicide.

An investigation is underway. The names of the people who died weren't immediately released.