Sikeston police investigating YMCA videotaping case

By: The Associated Press

SIKESTON (AP) — A 19-year-old southeast Missouri man faces charges accusing him of videotaping a man in a YMCA restroom.

The Standard Democrat reports prosecutors claim Earl A. Madison used a cellphone to take video of an 18-year-old man using the restroom at the YMCA of Southeast Missouri, where Madison was a part-time employee.

He's charged with three counts of invasion of privacy. Online court documents don't list a lawyer for a Madison, who was arrested about a week ago.

Authorities say they're also seeking other possible victims.