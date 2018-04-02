Silent auction helps fights cardiovascular disease

COLUMBIA - Volunteers and women from all over Missouri will come together Friday in order to fight for the same cause.

The American Heart Association will host the Go Red for Women event in order to spread the word on the number one killing disease for women in the United States.

The event will be a silent auction which will auction off purses containing surprises donated from local women in order to benefit the cause.

One of the main features this year will be a mother and daughter's personal story on how they fought cardiovascular disease. There will be other professionals at the event in order to share more information on how to prevent the disease and how to start living a healthy lifestyle.

About 2,400 Americans die of cardiovascular issues each day. Doctors said they want to warn the public on ways they can prevent this issue with a healthy diet and routine.

The luncheon will welcome about 360 guests.