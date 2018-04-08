Silvey Street Closure

COLUMBIA - Silvey Street will be closed to through traffic for a week beginning Monday, June 18 for seal coating.

The Street Division will be starting the process on Silvey Street, north of West Worley to I-70 Drive NW, Monday through Friday, 7:00a.m. to 3:30p.m.

Drivers and pedestrians are urged to exercise extreme caution when in the construction area and use an alternate route whenever possible. For more information, contact the Public Works Department at (573) 874-7250.