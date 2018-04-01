Simmons Field Resurfacing Process Begins

COLUMBIA -- The Mizzou baseball field has begun the resurfacing process for Simmons Field at Taylor Stadium. This is one of the upgrades the Tigers will see as they transition to the SEC for the 2012-13 academic year. After having Kentucky Bluegrass on the field for years, Mizzou turf manager Josh McPherson and the baseball staff have been busy installing a new type of Bermuda grass called Latitude 36, the first of many changes with the resurfacing project.

The Latitude 36 grass will match the current dark green look that has donned the field at Taylor Stadium for the past several seasons. In addition to adding the Latitude 36, there are several other changes that fans will notice at Taylor Stadium next season.

The additional changes are listed below:

The grass on the infield, sidelines and the strip around the back edge of the infield dirt has been removed.

The sand has been re-grated.

The natural soil on the sidelines has been replaced with sand, which makes the entire field sand-based.

New irrigation heads are being installed in the infield and outfield and old sprinkler heads are being moved to cover more area.

The laying of the Latitude 36 sod will begin on Tuesday, beginning with the infield and sidelines.

The outfield will be sprigged with the Latitude 36 on Wednesday.

The entire field will be ready for play within three weeks.

The turf collar around the home plate area will be replaced following Mizzou's fall practice schedule.

The field improvements at Taylor Stadium are the first step in a process of improving Simmons Field at Taylor Stadium. The home of the Mizzou baseball team is one of the facilities that will be upgraded as part of the facility expansion project that was announced by Mizzou earlier this year.

In addition, McPherson and his staff have been recognized for their work with Simmons Field in the past as this year's resurfacing project is in good hands. In fact, McPherson and his staff were recognized by the Sports Turf Managers Association last November as Simmons Field was named College/University Level Baseball Field of the Year.