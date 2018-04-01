Simpson looks to Future with Support of Family

From black and gold to black and gold Mizzou senior safety Jason Simpson has grown up, but there is one quality Simpson still has.

"Well, he's always been aggressive and competitive if you can believe that," said Karen Heintz, Simpson's mom who says intensity runs in the family.

"In our family we're just all sports people we all play to win," said Heintz.

During the season, Simpson is in the weight room three hours a week and off season eight hours, but says intensity is not all about strength.

"We were always taught you know you might not be the most gifted or talented but always give all you have," said Mizzou safety Jason Simpson.

Giving it all you have comes naturally in the Simpson family. Simpson's mom played basketball at Baylor where she holds the most made free throws and is in the Bear's hall of fame. She played some pro basketball with the Houston Angels and also competed on the show the American Gladiators.

"I did gladiators because the pay off was like $75,000 or something like that and that was a lot of money in my house back then and it is a lot of money now and the second thing my husband told me I was too old and so I said well, that's done you know that's a challenge," said Heintz.

"She went out and competed with people who were on TV and she had fun doing it," Simpson said.

Sports and competitions aside the two look very similar, and say everyone talks about it.

"Oh my God you look exactly like your mom," says Simpson and of course "Oh my gosh you look just like Jason Simpson," says Heintz.

Simpson has two regular season games left with Missouri with his mom watching proudly from the sidelines both thinking ahead to Simpson's future.

"Hopefully you know I'll have a chance to go in the NFL just as any other football player," said Simpson.

"Jason has some drive, he has some goals set that are team and personal," said Heinz.

Simpson and his mom have a lot in common, but one thing they don't agree on is Jason's hair. Jason says the pony tail will be back after the season, but mom says she is not excited about that look ever again.