Single Women Boosted McCaskill at Polls

in News Source:

KANSAS CITY - Exit polls of 2,400 voters show U.S. Senator-elect Claire McCaskill had a big boost from single women voters in Missouri last week. The survey, by a group called Women's Voices, Women Vote, found 61% of 400,000 single women who voted picked Democrat McCaskill over Republican incumbent Jim Talent. That accounts for a 100,000 vote edge for McCaskill in a race she won by just under 50,000 votes. In addition, 45% of married women, 41% of married men and 57% of unmarried men voted for McCaskill.