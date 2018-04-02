Sinkhole Opens Up Under Missouri Golfer Mid-Round

WATERLOO, Ill. - When it comes to dealing with this divot, score one for golfer Mark Mihal. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the mortgage broker from Creve Coeur, Mo., is recovering after a sinkhole opened up beneath him Friday on the fairway at the 14th hole of a southwestern Illinois golf course.

The pit that swallowed him was 18 feet deep and 10 feet wide. The 43-year-old Mihal was hoisted to safety with a rope. The encounter at Annbriar Golf Course near Waterloo just southeast of St. Louis left him with a dislocated shoulder. Although Mihal says he still considers the course one of his favorites, he's having second thoughts about returning there, saying "it'd be kind of strange playing that hole again, for sure."