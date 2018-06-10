Sinkhole Swallows Home

The sinkhole opened beneath a house in the town of Nixa yesterday, destroying the garage and a vehicle inside. Witnesses today say part of the house's living room and kitchen broke off and fell in the hole just after noon. The homeowner, Norm Scrivener, described the rumbling noise of the ground giving way yesterday like that of a tornado. He wasn't hurt and his insurance agent says the house is covered. But the land is not. Geologists continue to study the sinkhole, which they say is still growing and may have been caused by a collapsed cavern.