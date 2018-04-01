Sinquefield gives $2.5 million to Grow Missouri group

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Prominent Missouri political donor Rex Sinquefield has contributed $2.5 million to an organization that has pushed for lower income taxes.

Grow Missouri says it plans to use the money to finance its operations through the rest of the year. Treasurer Aaron Willard says that could include advertising, data collection and other support for candidates and ballot issues.

The group says it also plans to support a statewide listening tour by House Majority Leader John Diehl, who has dubbed his initiative "100 Great Ideas for Missouri."

Grow Missouri supported Republican tax-cutting efforts that culminated earlier this year with the enactment of a law prescribing a gradual income tax cut.

Willard says the group wants to support additional "pro-growth" and smaller-government initiatives.