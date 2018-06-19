Sinquefields Pledge $1.4 Million to MU Music

COLUMBIA - A Missouri couple has donated another $1.4 million to University of Missouri music programs.

The university announced the donation from the Jeanne and Rex Sinquefield of Westphalia Monday night. The donation from the Sinquefields' charitable foundation will be paid over three years to support the Mizzou New Music Initiative and the Creating Original Music Project at the university. It will also fund scholarships and provide other support for the university's School of Music.

The university said in a news release that the Sinquefields' hope the Mizzou New Music Initiative will make the university a leader in composition and performance of new music. The Creating Original Music Project is a statewide contest for K-12 student composers.

In 2009, the Sinquefields gave $1 million to the university's music department.