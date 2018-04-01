Sisters Lawsuit

CLAYTON (AP) - A woman who got millions from a wrongful-prosecution settlement after spending 16 years in prison resolves a legal feud with her sister over some of the money. Ellen Reasonover was awarded $7.5 million in a settlement after a conviction against her was thrown out in 1999. New evidence emerged showing she was wrongfully convicted of the 1983 killing of 19-year-old James Buckley during a botched robbery at a service station in Dellwood. Reasonover gave her sister, Hilda Jones, $350,000 to buy a house, but Reasonover says her name was supposed to be included on the title. She says the house was primarily going to be a place for her mother to stay. The court agreed and Reasonover got the house money back.