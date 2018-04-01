Sit-in at STL Mayor's Office

ST. LOUIS - A group of St. Louis high school students is continuing a sit-in at Mayor Francis Slay's office today. They hope to change his mind about his support of a state take-over of the troubled public school district. The students say they understand the mayor cannot do everything on their list of demands because some involve state-level decisions. But they want to change the mayor's mind about supporting the state take-over and say his opinions could have an influence at the state level. The mayor told students yesterday he'll arrange a forum where they can voice their opinions about the schools. He also told them he'd write a letter to colleges, asking them to evaluate students on their merits, not the quality of the school district.